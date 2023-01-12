Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stake Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 812,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 914,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 284,658 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,864,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,381,000 after buying an additional 312,291 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $138,433.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,448.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $138,433.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,448.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,754.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,076.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,236 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

