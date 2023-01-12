Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 71,550 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $62.85 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.