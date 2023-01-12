Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,148 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Kellogg by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kellogg by 4.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $43,088,712. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kellogg Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:K opened at $70.82 on Thursday. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

