Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 15,544 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 135,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $118.02. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.01.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

