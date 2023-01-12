Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 24,595 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 581,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 420,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 740.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 859,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 179,339 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on GoodRx to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

GoodRx Trading Up 1.8 %

GoodRx Profile

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.