Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 6,994 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $235.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.88. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.