Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bunge by 180.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 3.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 61.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Bunge by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge stock opened at $98.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.69 and a 200 day moving average of $94.68.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

Several research firms have commented on BG. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

