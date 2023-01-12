Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.94. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

