Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 45,500 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 932.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.23. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

