Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 878,590 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 889.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,590 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 29,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 1.5 %

PBI stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 111.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

