Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,878 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKL opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

BRKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

