Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,459 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 74,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $515,552. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.18. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $62.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

