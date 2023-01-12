Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 492,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 996,343 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $381.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.47. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codexis

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,215 shares of company stock valued at $625,548 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Codexis Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.