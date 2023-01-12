Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,734 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GCI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Gannett by 1.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 271,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 40.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 73,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Gannett by 11.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gannett from $1.70 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Gannett Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE GCI opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $341.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.48. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 753,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gannett Profile

(Get Rating)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.