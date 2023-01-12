Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 645.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MTH stock opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.66. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.69. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

