Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,047 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Employers were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Employers by 709.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Employers in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Employers during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Employers by 49.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Employers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EIG opened at $42.12 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.25.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Employers had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

