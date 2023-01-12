Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,027 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $32.83 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

