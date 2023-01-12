Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,515 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NYSE RMD opened at $214.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.40. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,447 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

