Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238,093 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 992,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 688,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,224,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Photronics by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 137,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.18. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $25.81.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

