Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.98 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 58.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Argus lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

