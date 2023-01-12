Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $844,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $212.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.45 and its 200 day moving average is $194.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

