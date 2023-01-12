Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,848 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 47.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $18.82 on Thursday. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $836.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

