Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 14,252 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,381,000 after purchasing an additional 270,491 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.0 %

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.41.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $180.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.05. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

