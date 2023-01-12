Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 425,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,504 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of A stock opened at $158.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.77 and a 200 day moving average of $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.