Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 518.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 158.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,165. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Further Reading

