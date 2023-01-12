Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,794 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,559 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,509,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $100,939,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.58. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $206.38.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. SEA had a negative return on equity of 41.82% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.93.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

