Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 672,436 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.0 %

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

