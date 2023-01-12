Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 130,854 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 130,854 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Everi were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 9.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 9.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 11.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Everi stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.35. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $24.23.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

