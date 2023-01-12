Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 4,304 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth $116,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 19.0% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $31.11 on Thursday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.64 million, a PE ratio of -86.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -319.44%.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $842,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

