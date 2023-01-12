Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 66,070 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,070 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,369,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.75.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR stock opened at $182.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.58. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $327.80. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.29.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $772,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,465.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total value of $772,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,322 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,429. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

