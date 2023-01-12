Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CorVel by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Trading Up 1.6 %

CRVL stock opened at $151.75 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $129.19 and a 12-month high of $210.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $177.43 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 443,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 443,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at $130,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

