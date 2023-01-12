Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,678,065 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 39.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 190,523 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $3,662,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 48.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

NYSE:AA opened at $51.95 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

