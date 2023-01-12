Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.7 %

AUB stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In related news, CEO John C. Asbury purchased 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 10,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,408.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,235 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,435 shares of company stock worth $882,345 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.