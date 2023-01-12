Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,273,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 166,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,225,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,129,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 263,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.8% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $174.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $457.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.59. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

