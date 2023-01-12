Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 34.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $999.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $771.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,442.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

