Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $20,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 164.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after acquiring an additional 501,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 375.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,956,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 614.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 267,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,642,000 after acquiring an additional 230,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 227,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $285.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.23. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.