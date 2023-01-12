Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $213.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.88.

BA opened at $208.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.56. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60, a PEG ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $265,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

