BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $59,609,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $16,152,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 640.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 588,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 509,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

NYSE BWA opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

