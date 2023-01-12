Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.99.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $69.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.71. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $133.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

