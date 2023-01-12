BOX (NYSE:BOX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $29.84, but opened at $28.73. BOX shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 20,715 shares traded.
Specifically, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,347,204.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,660.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at $37,347,204.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,994. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.
BOX Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in BOX by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BOX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
See Also
