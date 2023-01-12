Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
Shares of BLDR opened at $68.78 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $83.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
