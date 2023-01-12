Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $68.78 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $83.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.