Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 21,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 17,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 75,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.52. The company has a market cap of $409.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.39.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

