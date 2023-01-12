CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CarMax were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CarMax by 72.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $67.43 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $120.58. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average is $77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

