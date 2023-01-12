Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) PT Lowered to $142.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.63.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $123.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.65 and a 200 day moving average of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.