Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3,947.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 92,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $119.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.51. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $175.30.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CE. Barclays raised their price target on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.08.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

