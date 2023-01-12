Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,412 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the second quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the second quarter worth $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter worth $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 78.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Central Securities

In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 2,388 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.21 per share, with a total value of $79,305.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,302.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 2,388 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.21 per share, with a total value of $79,305.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,302.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo Price Blackford bought 1,000 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,480.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,788 shares of company stock valued at $127,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Price Performance

Central Securities Announces Dividend

Shares of CET opened at $34.92 on Thursday. Central Securities Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $44.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 6.95%.

Central Securities Profile

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

