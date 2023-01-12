ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,743 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $5,121,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 736,621 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,337 over the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHPT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

