Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Chewy by 167.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,432,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.22 and a beta of 0.71. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $54.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12.

Insider Activity

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $795,917.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,988.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,926,072. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chewy to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

