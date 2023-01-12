Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Insider Activity at Chico’s FAS

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on CHS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $576.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. Equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.