Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,184,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,396 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $20,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 12,806.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 834,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 828,188 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,022,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,470,000 after acquiring an additional 913,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $635.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.44 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 172.68%. Equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

